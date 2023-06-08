Pentagon Shelled Out Nearly $1 Million to Donald Trump’s Businesses
PRESIDENTIAL PROFITEERING
Newly released government documents show that Donald Trump’s businesses raked in nearly $1 million in taxpayer funds from the Department of Defense during his presidency—way more than was previously known. According to Forbes, the documents, which were obtained in May by watchdog group American Oversight, detailed $976,000 in Pentagon spending at Trump’s properties during his first three years in office. The Department of Defense expenditures spanned eight states and several foreign countries, with the most money—$274,000—going to his resort in Miami. Other big earners included Trump’s golf club in New Jersey and a Scottish resort. Trump never divested from his businesses when he took office, and in the years since has used his many hotels and resorts to profit from his position.