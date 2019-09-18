CHEAT SHEET
Pentagon Spent $184,000 Over Two Years at Trump’s Scotland Resort
The United States Air Force spent a total of $184,000 at President Trump’s Scotland golf resort over the past two years, according to a letter sent to congressional investigators last week, The New York Times reports. The Pentagon’s tab covers about 660 individual rooms—at an average cost of $189.04 per night—as well as an additional $59,729 in travel charges for air force members making refueling stops at the Prestwick airport located over 20 miles away from the Trump Turnberry resort. The $184,000 bill is more than double what the Department of Defense spent at the resort during the previous two years. Only $64,380 was spent by the DOD during the prior two years at Trump Turnberry, according to department records.
Air Force crews ranging from five to almost 40 people have stayed at the resort in at least four stays since September 2018. Overnight stays in Scotland surged in the final days of Obama’s presidency, prompting the House Oversight and Reform Committee to look into the frequent refueling stops. The Air Force has said the stops at Prestwick are within Pentagon guidelines, and Trump has declared that the overnight stays at his resort have “nothing to do” with him.