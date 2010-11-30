Pentagon Study: Gays Can Serve

CHEAT SHEET
Now the ball is in Congress’ court: On Tuesday, the Pentagon will finally release its study of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, and it will find, as expected, that gays could serve openly in the military without causing any harm. Seventy percent of armed service members say there would be positive, mixed, or no results from a repeal. Pentagon officials will discuss the findings with Congress on Tuesday morning. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) is expected to lead the opposition to a repeal. On Sunday, he said, "This was a political promise made by an inexperienced president or candidate for presidency of the United States.”