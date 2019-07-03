CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    STAY ON MESSAGE

    Pentagon Suggests Troops Say They’re ‘Proud’ of Their Tanks at July 4th Event

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty

    A guide being distributed by the Pentagon to military members who are participating in the “Salute to America” July 4th event suggests that troops tell reporters and attendees they are “proud” of their “vehicle/tank.” According to a photo of the guidance obtained by Mother Jones, troops that will be at the National Mall event are being told that their primary “messages” to deliver were: “I am proud to serve this Nation...” and “I am proud of my job and my vehicle/tank. I am glad to share my experience with the American people.” In a “Dos and Don’ts” list, members were told to stick to the script, use “simple sentences,” and to “stay in [their] lane.” If approached by a reporter, the paper also advises to not “go ‘off the record’” because the “microphone is always ON!” With this in mind, participants were also told to “smile and have fun.” “Relax and speak to America,” the paper reads.

    Read it at Mother Jones