CHEAT SHEET
STAY ON MESSAGE
Pentagon Suggests Troops Say They’re ‘Proud’ of Their Tanks at July 4th Event
A guide being distributed by the Pentagon to military members who are participating in the “Salute to America” July 4th event suggests that troops tell reporters and attendees they are “proud” of their “vehicle/tank.” According to a photo of the guidance obtained by Mother Jones, troops that will be at the National Mall event are being told that their primary “messages” to deliver were: “I am proud to serve this Nation...” and “I am proud of my job and my vehicle/tank. I am glad to share my experience with the American people.” In a “Dos and Don’ts” list, members were told to stick to the script, use “simple sentences,” and to “stay in [their] lane.” If approached by a reporter, the paper also advises to not “go ‘off the record’” because the “microphone is always ON!” With this in mind, participants were also told to “smile and have fun.” “Relax and speak to America,” the paper reads.