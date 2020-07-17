Pentagon to Ban Confederate Flags at U.S. Military Bases in Carefully Worded Policy
The Pentagon will release a new flag policy Friday that lists all the types of flags are permitted to fly at U.S. military installations—and the Confederate flag will not be on it. A carefully worded memo does not specifically mention the Confederate flag or openly contradict President Trump, according to officials who spoke to the Associated Press. Trump has defended people’s rights to display the controversial flag associated with slavery in the South. Acceptable flags listed in the memo, signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, include the U.S. and state flags, flags of other allies and partners, the POW/MIA flag, and official military unit flags. The use of Confederate generals’ names at military bases, as well as Confederate statues and flags, have come under scrutiny in the wake of widespread protests against racism and police brutality.