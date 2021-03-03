Pentagon Actually Took THREE Hours to Deploy National Guard to Capitol Riot: Testimony
WHY?
The Pentagon waited more than three hours to approve the Capitol Police chief’s request for National Guard troops during the Jan. 6 riot, Major Gen. William J. Walker, commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, said on Wednesday. Walker was testifying in front of two Senate committees about the security breach at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “At 1:49 p.m. I received a frantic call from then chief of U.S. Capitol Police, Steven Sund, where he informed me that the security perimeter at the Capitol had been breached by hostile rioters,” Walker said in his prepared remarks, adding that Sund’s voice was cracking with emotion. “The approval for Chief Sund’s request would eventually come from the acting secretary of defense and be relayed to me by Army senior leaders at 5:08 p.m.—3 hours and 19 minutes later.”
Top law enforcement officers previously testified that they waited at least two hours for National Guard deployment to be approved.