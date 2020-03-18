Pentagon Vows to ‘Do Better’ After Daily Beast Story on Soldiers in Virus Quarantine

Read it at The Daily Beast
In response to reporting from The Daily Beast on disturbing conditions in the military’s coronavirus quarantines for returning veterans, the Pentagon is promising changes. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman quoted Secretary of Defense Mark Esper saying, “We can do better and we need to do better.”
Meanwhile, the quarantined soldier the Beast interviewed said the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss “has done a complete 180.” It’s ended the 24-hour isolation for quarantined soldiers, permitting two one-hour breaks outside, and answering more questions. “It’s good to see the team is learning and adapting their strategy as the days are going on,” said the soldier.
Hoffman said the Pentagon was looking into quarantine conditions at other bases as well.