Pentagon Wants to Know Why Boeing Staff Without Security Credentials Worked on Air Force One Jets
TURBULENCE
The Pentagon has launched a probe into why Boeing Co. employees were able to work on Air Force One planes without the proper security credentials. About 250 employees slipped through the cracks with credentials that had expired months or even years ago, sources told the Wall Street Journal. “The Air Force is taking the situation very seriously and believes the Boeing Company is making every effort to quickly resolve this issue,” an Air Force spokesperson said. Boeing learned of the lapse when conducting a records review, a spokesperson for the company said, and informed the Pentagon March 14. The development represents the latest in a series of kerfuffles for Boeing, which has lost almost $2 billion since an Air Force One deal with then-President Donald Trump in 2018. However, officials with the Pentagon said the employees are expected to regain their security credentials.