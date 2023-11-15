CHEAT SHEET
Trump Whistleblower Yevgeny Vindman Runs for House Seat
Yevgeny Vindman, the ex-Army colonel who, with his twin brother, sounded the alarm on Donald Trump’s 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced Wednesday that he will run for the House seat held by Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is forgoing re-election to run for Virginia governor. Yevgeny became one of Trump’s prime targets after his twin, Alexander Vindman, became a star witness at the former president’s impeachment trial, detailing how he pushed Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden. Yevgeny Vindman, a Democrat, immigrated to the United States from Soviet Ukraine as a child, fighting in Iraq before serving as White House national security adviser.