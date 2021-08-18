Pentagon’s Top General: We Had No Idea Afghan Army Would Collapse in 11 Days
‘very dangerous’
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley insisted at a Wednesday press conference that U.S. intelligence did not predict the collapse of the Afghan government in less than two weeks. “There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army in this government in 11 days,” he said, adding they were told the country could fall to the Taliban in weeks or even years.
Meanwhile, Milley cautioned that the situation at the Kabul airport remained “fluid” and “very dangerous,” while saying the U.S. military intended to “successfully evacuate all American citizens who want to get out of Afghanistan.” Milley insisted that the Taliban “are not interfering with our operations” and are “guaranteeing safe passage to the airport for American citizens,” somewhat conflicting with a State Department warning issued earlier in the day that said safe passage to the airport could not be guaranteed. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in a separate briefing, “we have seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements and their commitments to our government, are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from reaching the airport.” Milley said that, at this point, troops cannot help U.S. citizens and Afghans in Kabul reach the airport safely.