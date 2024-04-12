It’s only Day 2 of the Masters, and professional golfer Jason Day has already taken the internet by storm—not for his on-course performance, but for his bold fashion choices.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old made waves with his baggy trousers, which billowed in the wind on the course, as some users on X noted. Comparisons to MC Hammer, parachutes, and wind sails were drawn. One video showed the 2015 PGA champ attempting to hold his pants still as they fluttered in the breeze.

But the pants weren’t the end of Day’s splashy fits. On Friday, he leveled up his eclectic grandpa aesthetic with a retro vest bearing large red and black letters.

While most fans reacted with distaste—with some pondering whether apparel sponsor Malbon was playing a practical joke on the pro golfer—others welcomed the change from golf’s typically preppy and conservative looks.

“I need Jason Day to make the cut just to see what he has in store for us tomorrow,” one user wrote.

Thankfully, Malbon teased the lookbook for Day’s Masters appearances on Instagram, so we have a little idea of what’s coming this weekend.