People’s Convoy Supporters Want to Sue Leaders for ‘Fraud’
IMPLOSION
Leaders of the so-called “People’s Convoy,” following the implosion of their efforts to occupy Washington, D.C., surrendered and attempted to dissolve the convoy as of Friday. Yet, their own supporters weren't pleased with that decision and tried to make their voices known to convoy leaders Ron Coleman and Marcus Summers, who hid out in a luxury RV. At around 8 p.m. Maryland State Troopers arrived at the Hagerstown Speedway to convoy-goers yelling “squatters' rights!” After speaking with Coleman, Summers, and other co-organizers in the RV, a state trooper told angry convoy supporters that there was no financial contract with the speedway and that they would have to leave the property within hours. “We would like to press charges,” convoy-goers yelled back, seeking to begin a legal endeavor against convoy leaders—including Coleman and Summers—over alleged “fraud.” “Arrest them for fucking fraud,” another supporter yelled out. Summers got back into the RV as police attempted to de-escalate the situation. (Convoy leaders didn't return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Friday night.) Former convoy leader Brian Brase took to Facebook to claim he had “nothing to do” with the current version of the convoy, despite founding the entire venture. “I really can't say what's happening there!”