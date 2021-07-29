CHEAT SHEET
People in Missouri Are Getting the COVID Vaccine in Disguise, Doc Says
People in Missouri are donning disguises to receive a coronavirus vaccine, according to a doctor there. Dr. Priscilla Frase, a hospitalist with Ozarks Healthcare, said that patients are worried about how their family members and friends will treat them if they reveal they have been vaccinated, and they ask Frase to tell no one they’ve been to see her. Frase said, “Nobody should have to feel that pressure to get something that they want. We’ve got to stop ridiculing people who do or don’t want to get the vaccine.” Missouri is enduring a surge in COVID-19 cases, and the state’s population lags the national vaccination rate, with only 41 percent inoculated.