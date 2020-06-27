CHEAT SHEET
People Keep Going to Bars and Getting Coronavirus
Minnesota allowed bars to reopen on June 10—as long as social distancing rules were followed. Two weeks later, it looks like not everyone got the message. At least 130 new coronavirus cases have been linked to four watering holes: Rounders Sports Bar & Grill and the 507 in Mankato, Cowboy Jack’s near Target Field and the Kollege Klub in Dinkytown. The Star Tribune reports that photos from some of the bars show crowds packed so tight one might think the patrons had not heard of the virus that has killed tens of thousands of people. Most of the infected are young people, who are unlikely to experience the most severe symptoms but who are totally capable of spreading COVID-19 to more vulnerable people.