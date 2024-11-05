People May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Shenanigans

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon and Stitcher .

Over the last few weeks of the 2024 election, people have started leaving Donald Trump’s rallies early and he’s struggling to fill the stadiums he’s consistently sold out over the course of his nearly decade-long political career.

It’s unclear what, exactly, the new development means for Trump’s chances in Tuesday’s election—but The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy are hoping it’s the final sign that people are finally getting tired of the former president’s shenanigans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to believe it is saying that people are sick of his s--t and over it,” Moodie said.

“My God, let’s hope that the majority of people in this country are as sick of his s–t as we are,” Levy added.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , Amazon Music , or Overcast .

Then, a conversation with Survival of the Richest: Escape Fantasies of the Tech Billionaires author Douglas Rushkoff about Elon Musk and the increasingly weird obsessions of the ultra wealthy.

“There was a repeating sort of motif in the book that really struck me: It was the need and desire that these guys all have, not to improve current existing situations or communities, but to start with a blank slate and create their little utopian/dystopian worlds,” Levy said. “And this seems to apply to, whether it’s Peter Thiel and his seasteading, Elon Musk wanting to get to Mars, or any of the other projects we talk about.”

Plus! Katherine Stewart, author of The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism , joins the program to discuss the rise of the Christian right and its wholehearted embrace of Trump.

Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.