People More Likely to Try Drugs During the Summer: Study
New research shows that summertime is when people are most tempted to try new drugs. The study showed that 34 percent of all LSD users first tried the drug in summertime. In addition, 30 percent of marijuana, 30 percent of ecstasy, and 28 percent of cocaine use was found to begin in the summer. The research, which was published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, used data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health between 2011 and 2017, which surveyed about 394,415 people, ages 12 and older. Researchers theorized that the results were due to people having more leisure time in the summer, as well as more time to go to parties and outdoor festivals. According to the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, over 3 million people in the United States tried LSD, marijuana, cocaine, or ecstasy for the first time in 2017.