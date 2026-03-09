People Stranded in Frigid Waters After Ice Shelf Breaks Loose

An ice shelf broke loose from a shore and stranded a group of people in frigid waters in Canada, forcing a rescue operation. Authorities said the slab of ice separated from land and drifted more than a mile before splitting into several sections, leaving people scattered across the floating chunks and partially submerged in the icy water. The Ontario Provincial Police said 23 people ultimately needed to be rescued after the incident in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario. Officers from the Grey-Bruce detachment said they received reports of numerous people stranded on the ice during the afternoon, prompting a multi-agency response. Emergency teams from police aviation and marine units joined fire departments from local communities to reach those trapped on the drifting ice. Authorities said a local golf club opened its facilities so aviation crews could stage rescue operations and triage those pulled from the water. By mid-afternoon, police said everyone had been safely airlifted back to shore.