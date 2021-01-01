People Understandably Freaked Out by Kermit’s Weird Voice in Rose Parade

Read it at Los Angeles Daily News
Kermit the Frog was tapped to emcee the virtual Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, and viewers were freaked out because the beloved Muppet sounded like he had a... well, a frog in his throat. A blindfolded Miss Piggy never would have known the host of the California spectacle was her beloved Kermie because, as one Twitter critic put it, he sounded like a middle-aged man. “As a 80's and 90's kid I personally feel traumatized by that Kermit the Frog voice. Just no,” another commented.