People With ‘Significant’ History of Allergies Shouldn’t Take Pfizer Vaccine: British Regulators
‘PRECAUTIONARY BASIS’
British regulators have urged people with a history of “significant” allergic reactions not to take the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine after two people who took the shot Tuesday had bad reactions. NHS England confirmed Wednesday that two care-providers who took the vaccine on the first day of its rollout suffered allergic reactions, but both are now recovering well. ITV News reported that both had significant history of reactions, with both carrying adrenaline auto injectors. Prof. Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said: “As is common with new vaccines, the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday.”