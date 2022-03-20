People’s Convoy Gets Hilariously Trolled by a Single D.C. Bicyclist
’CAN’T HEAR YOU’
The People’s Convoy got a taste of its own medicine on Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C., when a single bicyclist moving at a snail’s pace brought the truckers to a near halt by occupying an entire lane of traffic in front of them. “Hey, what are you doing? You have a bunch of trucks behind you,” a convoy live streamer yelled at the cyclist. “You got a bunch of trucks behind us.” The biker then trolled in response: “What’s that? I didn’t hear you...I didn’t hear you, what did you say?” After the streamer snapped back, “You have a bunch of trucks behind you,” the cyclist replied: “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you—it’s too loud.” The unidentified cyclist replied as he continued to ride in front of the truckers at a plodding pace. Elsewhere, the convoy experienced turmoil among its own ranks on Saturday as one lead trucker diver accused fellow truckers of committing an “abduction.”