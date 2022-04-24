People’s Convoy Gets Pelted by Kids With Eggs in Bay Area
AGGRESSIVE
This time, it wasn’t their dogs peeing on their food that got members of the so-called “People’s Convoy” upset. Instead, it was kids armed with cartons of eggs on the Oakland/Berkeley line in California. As the trucker convoy rolled into the densely populated area on Friday afternoon, both kids and a group of adults near a Safeway grocery store began launching eggs at the truckers. The furious egg throwers not only pelted vehicles but also struck convoy members. “Well, it’s convenient because there’s a Safeway right there that sells eggs,” one live streamer declared, according to SFGate. The egging follows The Daily Beast reporting that convoy members attempted to locate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in an effort to plant flags in her yard but were unsuccessful due to the group not coming to a consensus on what home was the lawmaker’s.