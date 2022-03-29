People’s Convoy Leader Surfaces on Newsmax After Ditching Truckers
HONK IF YOU’RE HIDING
After abandoning his convoy this past weekend in Hagerstown, Maryland, People’s Convoy lead organizer Brian Brase reappeared Monday evening on on Newsmax to claim that their fight in the D.C. area isn’t over. The declaration comes as the leaderless convoy packs up and gets ready for a Thursday departure after achieving nothing during their three weeks of circling the Beltway. “Listen, the fight in D.C. isn’t over,” Brase told Newsmax host Eric Bolling. “We’re leaving the D.C. area, but we are not abandoning this mission,” convoy co-lead organizer Marcus Sommers said in a statement Monday afternoon as the group. “The People’s Convoy is in this for the long haul.” In recent days, convoy organizers have claimed that the group will travel back to the D.C. area, yet that seems unlikely amid increased infighting.