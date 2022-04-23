People’s Convoy Leader Exiled by Fellow Co-organizers
‘MUZZLED’
The People’s Convoy, perhaps best known for wreaking havoc on the Beltway around the Washington, D.C. area and more recently being plagued with the issue of having their own dogs pee on their food, now is experiencing infighting among its ranks. Since making it to Hagerstown, Maryland, in early March, they had appointed Ohio native and fellow trucker Brian Brase as their leader, but as of Friday, he’s been ousted as the group continues on their voyage through California. “Brian Brase is no longer an organizer nor affiliated with The People’s Convoy and does not have the authority to speak on behalf of The People’s Convoy,” a notice on The People’s Convoy’s website declares. However, in a midday Friday live stream, Brase responded to the news and said he wouldn’t stand for being “muzzled” or “controlled.” “You can’t stop me from speaking,” he continued. Elsewhere, rank and file members of The People’s Convoy were attacking co-organizer Marcus Summers, who was tasked with managing the money for the group that was given north of $2 million in donations. (Neither Brase nor The People’s Convoy returned The Daily Beast’s Friday evening request for comment.)