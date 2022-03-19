People’s Convoy Leader Turns on Truckers Over ‘Abduction’
‘CITIZENS ARREST’
Truck drivers with the so-called “People’s Convoy” boxed in a white Tesla on Saturday afternoon, sparking a clash with fellow truckers. A lead convoy participant, who goes by the alias “Sasnak” on YouTube, captured a video of truckers boxing in the car near the Frederick, Maryland area after the freeway driver in question allegedly brake-checked convoy-goers. “A Tesla pulled in...slammed the brakes on real hard and caused a brake-check,” the YouTuber claimed, while saying his fellow trucker then encircled the Tesla driver and boxed in the car. “Sasnak” said that upon police arriving, they let the white Tesla go on its way—but he wasn’t ready to let the incident go. “That’s illegal. You can’t do that. You can’t block somebody in like that,” he continued, ripping into the actions of his fellow truckers. “That’s considered abduction. The person in the car has the right to go bang bang and shoot you!” “Sasnak” said his fellow truckers—who have been triggered by drivers giving them the middle finger—should have conducted a “citizens arrest” on the Tesla motorist who allegedly brake-checked the convoy participants. Reached for comment by The Daily Beast, a Maryland State Police official stated Saturday evening that “no abduction occurred” on the highway while noting that “abduction and boxing a car in and road rage are two different things.”