People's Convoy Organizer: 'Bet Your A**' I Would Have Stormed Capitol Building
'OUR BUILDING'
So-called “People’s Convoy” lead organizer Brian Brase said the quiet part out loud on Saturday night while huddled around a small campfire with fellow truckers and convoy-goers. “I would have been inside that Capitol building,” the leader of the supposedly non-partisan convoy event said, claimed he would have stormed the federal building on Jan 6 if he hadn‘t been trucking. “You bet your ass I would have went in!” He yelled that the “Capitol building is our building” and said American taxpayers “had the right” to toss up their feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk. On Sunday morning, Brase, who didn't return a request for comment from The Daily Beast, said that he would again be leaving the Convoy’s makeshift camp in Hagerstown to see his family in Northwest Ohio, adding that “I am not running away” and intends to return.