People’s Convoy Plans to Occupy D.C. in Return to City
‘NOT DOING CIRCLES!’
The so-called People’s Convoy is en route back to the Washington, D.C. area. But this time around, they hope to occupy the city instead of merely circling on the Beltway. “We are not doing circles around D.C. again,” the trucker who goes by the alias “Mug Pig” said during a Thursday YouTube stream. “Hopefully, when we go to D.C., we are in D.C.” Then, speaking over the CB radio, newly appointed convoy leader “Santa” said he expects the group to only enter the city once. Further, while the convoy intends to have a base camp an hour and a half away from D.C. proper for “the woman” and “the children,” truckers have asked for volunteers to “run things in and out for us.” The move comes weeks after the convoy left D.C., defeated by residents and the Beltway. Since then, the convoy has been egged by kids in the Oakland, California area. “As part of our layered mitigation strategy and enhanced preparedness posture, MPD has all the necessary resources and support needed to monitor and respond to any instances of illegal activity or harmful disruption,” D.C. Police Public Affairs Specialist Brianna Burch told The Daily Beast regarding the convoy coming back into town. The group, that has become increasingly violent, is currently in the Grovertown, Indiana area and is slated to arrive in D.C. early next week.