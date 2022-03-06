‘People’s Convoy’ Truckers Struggle to Defeat DC Traffic on Beltway
WHAT ARE YOU DRIVING AT?
An organized flotilla of vehicles attempting to gum up the D.C.-area Beltway on Sunday in protest of pandemic restrictions instead found itself floundering against the regular flow of traffic. The roughly 30-mile sortie known as the “People’s Convoy” set out from its home base of Hagerstown, Maryland, with designs to be a “huge pain” to other drivers, organizers said, planning to circle the 64-mile Beltway twice at 40 miles an hour. But trucks and other vehicles bedazzled with Trump regalia and American flags—and some Confederate ones—had their demonstration diluted as they were thinned out by other cars going around them at regular speeds of about 55 miles an hour. The convoy, modeled after Canadian protests, picked D.C. as their finish for a cross-country odyssey aimed at airing grievances against vaccine mandates. One problem: some of those mandates have started to lapse anyway, as officials see signs the pandemic is easing.