I Didn’t Think a Gap-Free Bra Existed for Small Chests—Then I Tried Pepper

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sure, there are plenty of perks to being “endowed” with a small chest, from not having to deal with boob-induced back pain to not having to suffer through the dreaded “bounce back” during a HIIT workout class. Unfortunately, finding a gap-free bra that actually fits and flatters is not one of the advantages of having a small bust.

Of course, finding a bra that fits regardless of your cup size is never any feat, but if you’re a member of the IBTC, you’re faced with a unique set of challenges.

When I discovered Pepper, a body-positive bra brand designed specifically for women with AA, A, and B cups, I was naturally delighted. Finally. Jaclyn Fu founded Pepper in 2017 out of her own frustration with the lack of well-fitting bra options for small-chested people. Of course, she was not the only one frustrated by this major gap (pun intended) in the bra market, and the brand swiftly amassed a cult following.

Lift-Up Push-Up Bra Available in band sizes 30-40 and AA, A, and B cup sizes for the perfect, custom-like fit. Shop At Pepper $ 65

“We launched the idea of Pepper via a Kickstarter campaign—and it was 100 percent funded in the first 10 hours with a goal of $10,000,” Fu previously told the Daily Beast. “After the 13-day campaign ended, we had 950 backers, and Pepper was transformed from an idea to a company.”

Since Pepper’s initial launch with its bestselling Classic All You bras, the brand has garnered a loyal fan base.

“We’ve evolved from just a small community into a much larger movement that is having an impact on society’s body [image] issues,” she says. Listening to customer feedback is a chief commitment at Pepper, which ultimately led to expanding its SKUs. Most recently, Pepper debuted its Cameo Balconette Lift Up Bra, a smaller cup iteration of the original Lift Up bra.

Cameo Balconette Lift Up Bra This lower-cut Lift Up Bra features wider straps and microfiber wings for a smoothing effect. Shop At Pepper $ 65

The Cameo Balconette Lift-Up bra features lightly padded, body-contouring cups that lift, scoop, and enhance cleavage without looking unnatural—no “achieve two cup sizes bigger” vibes here.

I have to admit that I was shockingly impressed with the Balconette Lift-Up bra; not because of the perfect fit and comfort, but also because it gave me more cleavage than some of my ultra-padded push-up bras do. Plus, it doesn’t feel like I’m carrying around memory foam-level padding in my bra all day.

The Cameo Balconette Lift-Up Push-Up bra also differs from other push-up bras on the market because it’s actually comfortable. The band stays put without digging, the straps don’t slide down every five minutes, and it actually moves with you instead of staging a quiet rebellion by midday. Plus, I don’t find myself racing to take it off the second I get home, which, frankly, is high praise.