Trump Antisemitism Chief Shares White Nationalist’s Post
HYPOCRISY AT ITS FINEST
Former Fox News contributor Leo Terrell, who was appointed to lead President Donald Trump’s Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism in January, retweeted a post earlier this week by Patrick Casey, former executive director of now-defunct white supremacist group Identity Evropa. In a post on X Wednesday, Casey responded to a video of Trump asserting that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, is “not Jewish anymore.” “>Trump has the ability to revoke someone’s Jew card,“ Casey replied. Terrell, who is African American, reposted the remark on Wednesday without comment. Trump’s unsavory statement about Schumer came during a meeting with the prime minister of Ireland on Wednesday. “Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said. “He’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore. He’s a Palestinian.” Terrell, who is not Jewish, announced soon after his appointment that he would be investigating universities that ”allow antisemitic behavior to take place.”
