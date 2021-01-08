‘Deeply Grateful’: Perdue Concedes Georgia Senate Race to Jon Ossoff
FLIP TIME
Georgia Sen. David Perdue has officially conceded the Senate runoff race to Democrat Jon Ossoff. Ossoff and incumbent Perdue were locked in a tight race for a Georgia seat that, along with a separate runoff Senate race in the state, ultimately flipped the Senate to Democratic control. “Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia’s 50% rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win,” Perdue said in a written statement. “Bonnie and I will continue to pray for our wonderful state and our great country.” Ossoff will be accompanied on his first day in the Senate by fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock who also won his runoff election in Georgia, flipping Kelly Loeffler’s seat from red to blue.