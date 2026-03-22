Perez Hilton, 47, Shares Shocking Photos From Hospital Bed

Actor Jason Momoa, 46, is urging people across the country to step up and support Hawaii as the state reels from devastating flooding. “If you’re out there and able to help in any way, no matter how big or small, please do. Check in on your neighbors. Give what you can,” Momoa said alongside his girlfriend, 33-year-old Andor actress Adria Arjona, detailing the work the two have been doing to support their community. Hawaii has been hit by the worst flooding the island has seen in over two decades, with rainfall exceeding 25 inches in 24 hours in some areas. Over 5,000 residents were ordered to evacuate from Oahu’s north shore. “We’re safe now, but there’s a lot of people who weren’t, so sending all our love,” the Aquaman star told fans in a separate post. The couple said they have seen families displaced and communities suffering, expressing specific concern for their “unhoused neighbors” grappling with the disastrous weather. Ten people have been hospitalized for hypothermia as of Sunday, and no deaths have been reported. According to the Governor, the floods could cause over $1 billion in infrastructure damage.
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- 1‘Dune’ Star Issues Emotional Plea from Hawaii Flood Zone'LEAVE NOW'“If you’re out there and able to help in any way no matter how big or small please do,” the star said.
- 2‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Arrested on Assault ChargesRAP SHEETThis isn’t the first time the Season 12 contestant has been arrested.
Shop with ScoutedThe Sleep Gummies Winning Over People Who Swore by AmbienREST EASYAvailable in THC-containing and THC-free versions, Tribetokes’ sleep gummies may be a solid alternative to prescription drugs and melatonin supplements.
- 3Perez Hilton, 47, Shares Shocking Photos From Hospital Bed'MARCH MADNESS'“Have I got a story to tell!” Hilton said.
- 4Savannah Guthrie’s Family Pleads for Help Over Missing Mom'KEY TIMELINES'The Today Show host sent a plea to the community to help find her missing mother.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 5'The Whole Nine Yards' Star Reveals Cancer DiagnosisTRIPLE SHOCKThe actress opened up in a raw essay about getting the diagnosis as both her parents were in hospice.
- 6New Space Flick Blasts Past Competition in Box Office DebutGOING GALACTICThe film starring Ryan Gosling was produced for $248 million.
- 7Prediction Market Bar Suffers Incredibly Predictable MishapNEVER TELL ME THE ODDSA mysterious power outage spoiled the opeing of Polymarket’s The Situation Room bar pop-up.
- 8Hawaii Ravaged by Flooding as Thousands Told to ‘Leave Now'UNDER WATERSome areas have seen 25 inches of rainfall in a 24-hour period, with more expected in the next few days.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Nasal Spray Targets Fine LinesPEPTIDE POWERDrift’s copper peptide nasal spray may help support healthy skin and hair—no needles required.
- 9‘Bachelorette’ Men Eye Lawsuit After Scrapped SeasonACTUS ROSESThe potential lawsuit after the abrupt ‘Bachelorette’ cancellation 3 days before the premiere.
- 10Nation Tops World’s Happiest Country for Ninth Year in a RowNINEPEATThe U.S. secured its spot as the 23rd-happiest country.
Former Season 12 Bachelorette contestant James McCoy Taylor, 39, was arrested on Friday on charges of assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint. The incident in question occurred in Texas in April 2024. Taylor was released later the same day on a $10,000 bond. And this isn’t the first time Taylor has been detained by law enforcement for violent behavior. The reality TV star pleaded guilty last year to a separate assault incident from 2023, when police say he groped and kissed a 19-year-old girl without her consent and threw her onto the ground when she attempted to leave. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and anger management classes, along with financial penalties. The Bachelorette has had a rough week, as this is the second controversy that has hit the show. The current season of the show was abruptly pulled from airing just days before its premiere after a video of its star-to-be, Taylor Frankie Paul, was released showing her attacking her ex, Dakota Mortensen. The Daily Beast contacted Taylor for comment.
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There’s no better time to get your nighttime routine back on track than March (aka Sleep Awareness Month)—especially if a good night’s sleep has been feeling more like a distant dream. If you’re looking for a non-prescription, zero-proof sleep aid to help you fall (and, perhaps more importantly, stay asleep), cannabis-based supplements may be worth considering. TribeTokes’ CBN and CBD Sleep Gummies are formulated to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep. They’re a smart alternative if melatonin has left you dealing with next-day grogginess or overly vivid dreams—both of which are common side effects.
Each fruit-flavored gummy contains 20mg of CBN (cannabinol), a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid that may help improve sleep duration, along with 10mg of CBD to enhance its calming, sleep-supporting effects. The formula also includes vitamin B6 and L-tryptophan (an essential amino acid), which help support the body’s natural melatonin production. And if you’re looking for a gentle buzz alongside those sleep benefits, the brand also offers THC-powered options.
TribeTokes’ hemp-derived sleep gummies have earned rave reviews from customers. “[They] help me sleep when nothing else worked—not even Ambien,” writes one five-star reviewer. “These gummies are the best for sleep,” adds another. “They taste great and make me sleepy within 10 minutes. I slept five hours, woke up to feed the cat, then went back to bed for another four.”
If you’ve been searching for a gentle, over-the-counter sleep aid and nothing else has worked, consider this your sign to give TribeTokes’ THC and THC-free sleep gummies a try.
Perez Hilton, 47, Shares Shocking Photos From Hospital Bed
Perez Hilton, 47, worried fans after posting concerning images of himself in a hospital bed on Saturday. “March madness indeed! Have I got a story to tell!” the media personality captioned the Instagram post to his nearly one million followers. The nine images in the post feature Hilton taking selfies in a hospital bed with a feeding tube and an oxygen mask. One image shows Hilton with surgery scars on his stomach, and in another, he is sitting alongside his mother, Teresita Lavandeira. While the media personality didn’t offer additional details about his health, he did post on Instagram again later in the day to praise the Las Vegas doctors who treated him. “I needed to let everybody know that I went to Southern Hills Hospital, and I received the best care there. Everybody was amazing,” Hilton said, praising all of his doctors and nurses individually. He also told fans that he was back home recovering and would recount his “saga” in more detail soon.
Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have not given up on finding their missing mother. In a new statement to the NBC affiliate in Tucson, the family is pleading with those in the area to reconsider anything suspicious they may have seen when the 84-year-old went missing. “It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant,” the family said in the statement. “We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11,” they added. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona, and was reported missing on Feb. 1. Jan. 11 has also become a key date for investigators after one of Guthrie’s neighbors saw a suspicious man around Guthrie’s home. Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos said earlier this month that investigators have a lot of intel and are “definitely closer” to finding the perpetrator. The authorities have not yet identified a suspect. “Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest,” Guthrie’s family said.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Amanda Peet revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer while both of her parents were in hospice care. In a deeply personal essay for The New Yorker, the Whole Nine Yards star said she initially went in for what she thought would be a routine scan on the Friday before Labor Day, before doctors flagged concerns and ordered a biopsy. “That’s when I knew,” she wrote. Peet, 54, described the diagnosis unfolding in a “slow drip,” as doctors worked to determine the extent of the cancer. At the same time, she was grappling with the imminent deaths of her parents, who were both in hospice. She chose not to tell her mother of her diagnosis or of her father’s death, which occurred soon after, as she was in the final stages of Parkinson’s disease. Peet’s doctor later shared encouraging news that her cancer was treatable, and she ultimately had a lumpectomy and radiation, avoiding chemotherapy. In January, weeks after receiving a clear scan, her mother died.
Project Hail Mary soared to the top of the box office this weekend, debuting at the number one spot after opening nationwide on Friday. The Ryan Gosling–led sci-fi film raked in $33.1 million on opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. With a reported $248 million price tag, the Amazon MGM Studios release is expected to haul in around $77 million for the weekend, Deadline reports. Gosling swaps his usual leading-man charm for a more isolated role, playing a middle school science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there. As his memories slowly return, he realizes he’s humanity’s last hope—tasked with figuring out how to stop a mysterious threat that’s wiping out the sun and, with it, life on Earth. The film easily outpaced its box office competitors. Animated sci-fi comedy Hoppers brought in $5.4 million in its third week, while horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come rounded out the top three with $3.8 million.
Polymarket, the prediction market that lets gamblers bet on everything from wildfires to missile strikes, somehow could not foresee the power outage that ruined the opening of its new pop-up bar in Washington, D.C. The bar, dubbed The Situation Room, opened on Friday evening. The bar was supposed to feature 80 screens, a six-foot globe, and interactive touch tables showing current predictions from around the world. Unfortunately, every screen was down, so attendees couldn’t see any of what the bar had to offer. The pop-up was reportedly packed with journalists, traders, insiders, and simply “curious” people. When reached by NBC News for more information on the outage, Polymarket shared no details and instead directed reporters to its X post, showing that TVs were now online. The post read: “There may or may not have been a situation in the Situation Room last night. Reports remain unconfirmed. However, the situation monitors are now on… & ready to be monitored.“ It was accompanied by a video of The Situation Room’s now-functioning screens. The pop-up will be open March 21 and 22. The Daily Beast reached out to Polymarket for comment.
Hawaii is being slammed by what officials are calling the worst flooding in over two decades—prompting urgent evacuation orders and a stark warning to residents: “LEAVE NOW.” Gov. Josh Green said the crisis has been fueled by already saturated ground from last week’s snowfall, with relentless rainfall pushing conditions to a breaking point. Areas like Luluku have seen 25 inches of rain within 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service, predicting more precipitation in the forecast. The flooding has already caused widespread damage, with waters lifting cars and threatening homes across the island, according to the AP. Officials ordered evacuations for roughly 5,500 residents on Oʻahu’s North Shore, while at least 10 people were hospitalized for hypothermia. No deaths have been reported. Green warned the financial toll could be staggering, estimating around $1 billion in damage to infrastructure, including airports, schools, roads, and hospitals. The governor said he is in contact with the White House as federal assistance is expected to support ongoing response and recovery efforts.
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Peptides are having a major moment in the wellness and longevity space right now—and for good reason. These short chains of amino acids play an important role in many biological processes in the body, and when used strategically, certain peptides may support everything from metabolic health and recovery to skin rejuvenation and healthy aging. While many peptide therapies are traditionally administered by medical providers via injection, newer delivery systems are making these buzzy compounds more accessible than ever.
One brand leading the charge is Drift, an innovative wellness company offering convenient, needle-free peptide nasal sprays that deliver targeted benefits without injections or a prescription. Its GHK-Cu 50MG Peptide Nasal Spray harnesses the potential anti-aging benefits of the copper peptide in a simple, once-daily spray that can easily fit into your existing wellness routine.
GHK-Cu is a copper peptide widely recognized for its potential anti-aging and tissue-repair properties, and it’s one of the most extensively studied peptides in skincare and regenerative beauty.
According to Drift, the clinically researched compound may help support skin, hair, and recovery by promoting collagen and elastin production—two structural proteins that naturally decline as we age. With consistent use, the brand says users may notice smoother-looking skin, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stronger, healthier-looking hair.
The best part? The user-friendly delivery method. Rather than injections, Drift’s formula is administered via nasal spray, making it a far less intimidating option for those curious about incorporating peptides into their routine. The recommended dosage is just three sprays per day, making it a low-effort addition to your daily supplement stack.
If you’re interested in exploring the world of peptides without needles or complicated protocols, Drift’s nasal sprays offer a convenient, relatively affordable entry point into the rapidly growing functional wellness category. Use the code GLOW12 for 12 percent off.
Bachelor Nation is reeling after a last-minute shakeup that’s now escalating into legal drama. ABC abruptly scrapped its upcoming season of The Bachelorette on Thursday—just days before its scheduled Sunday premiere—after controversy erupted around leading lady Taylor Frankie Paul. Now, according to TMZ, at least five contestants are considering legal action against ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery. Sources told the outlet the men believe they were placed in an unsafe environment due to Paul’s well-documented history of domestic violence, which had already played out publicly during the first season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The network pulled the plug after a video resurfaced showing a domestic dispute between Paul and her former partner, Dakota Mortensen, prompting a swift reversal after weeks of promotion. The fallout could have ripple effects across the franchise. Traditionally, the next Bachelor is selected from contestants on the most recent Bachelorette season—leaving producers without a clear pipeline for the next lead.
Finland has once again topped the World Happiness Report—marking its ninth straight year at number one—according to the latest rankings compiled by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford. The Nordic nation continues to dominate the list, with fellow heavy hitters Iceland and Denmark trailing close behind in second and third place. The top five saw a notable shake-up further down the rankings. Costa Rica landed in fourth—its highest placement ever and a milestone for Latin America—while Sweden rounded out the list. The report draws on data from the Gallup World Poll, analyzing responses from 147 countries over a three-year period. Participants rate their lives on a scale from 0 to 10, with researchers factoring in metrics like GDP per capita, life expectancy, social support, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. Finland posted an average score of 7.764, cementing its grip on the top spot. John F. Helliwell, a founding editor of the report, credited the country’s strong sense of social trust and cooperation, telling CNN that “successful societies cooperate in the face of adversity.”