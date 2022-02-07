‘Vegan’ NYC Mayor Eric Adams Hints That He Does Eat Meat: ‘I’m Perfectly Imperfect’
KNIVES OUT
Suspicions surrounding Eric Adams’ supposedly vegan diet seem to have been confirmed Monday. During an event to debut a plant-based food program, Adams responded to inquiries about the integrity of his own vegan diet: “Does Eric eat fish? Does he eat a hamburger? Does he do this? Does he do that? Does he do this? You know, I mean, just listen, here’s my message: The more plant-based meals you have, the healthier you are going to be ... I’m the mayor of the city of New York, and I am perfectly imperfect.” Pointing to a veggie display, the perfectly imperfect mayor added, “Don’t worry about what’s on Mayor Adams’ plate. Put these items on your plate.” Pressure to vouch for his daily menu comes in the wake of recent reports that the allegedly vegan mayor has been spotted munching fish around town despite his outspoken advocacy for strictly plant-based dining.