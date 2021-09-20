CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Student Kills Eight in Gun Rampage at Russian University, Says Report
CHAOS ON CAMPUS
Read it at AP
A gunman who killed at least eight people on a university campus in Russia Monday morning has reportedly been identified as a student. According to AP, the gunman was injured when he was detained at Perm State University, and Russia’s TASS news agency reported that he’s enrolled as a student at the school. The university said in a statement that the unidentified gunman used a non-lethal weapon that appeared to have been modified to fire live ammunition. TASS reported that some students and staff were seen leaping from windows to escape the gunfire, and there are between six to 14 wounded people. Perm is about 700 miles east of Moscow and the university is home to 12,000 students.