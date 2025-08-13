Cheat Sheet
1
‘Drag Me To Hell’ Horror Movie Star Lorna Raver Dies at 81
ICON GONE
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 8:04PM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD - MAY 12: Actress Lorna Raver arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Drag Me to Hell" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on May 12, 2009 in Hollywood, California.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Actress Lorna Raver, star of horror film Drag Me To Hell, has died aged 81. Raver passed away on May 12, but her death only became public after being featured in the In Memoriam section of the Summer 2025 issue of the SAG-AFTRA magazine. No cause of death has been announced. Raver was born in York, Pennsylvania in 1943 and started her career performing on stage in New York and Chicago. In 2006, Raver played Rebecca Kaplan on CBS’ The Young and the Restless. In 2009, Raven scored the part of elderly gypsy Sylvia Ganush in supernatural horror film Drag Me To Tell, directed by Sam Raimi. In the 2014 book, Welcome to Our Nightmares: Behind the Scene With Today’s Horror Actors, Raver said, “What I liked about the character was that she was powerful.” In 2011, Raver starred in the British supernatural film The Caller. Her other credits include Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, ER, Star Trek, Gilmore Girls, Desperate Housewives and Beverly Hills, 90210. Her partner of 25 years, writer, producer and director Yuri Rasovsky, died in 2012 aged 67.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

2
Wild Elephant Tramples and Pants Tourist After Selfie Attempt
TUSK, TUSK
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 3:53PM EDT 
A wild elephant chases and tramples a tourist after being aggravated, pantsing the man in the process.
thedhk_cinematic/Instagram

A wild elephant chased and trampled a tourist after a camera flash agitated the animal during a failed selfie attempt. Footage of the incident Sunday shows the man identified as R. Basavaraj in a temple near Karnataka, India, injured by the animal. According to authorities, Basavaraj had allegedly trespassed into a restricted area of the forest where he encountered the animal eating carrots. Witness Daniel Osorio said that the man had attempted to take a selfie, but the camera’s flash aggravated the animal, prompting it to chase him. The tourist fell face-first on the pavement while attempting to run away, and the elephant stomped over his body, tearing off his pants in the process and revealing his bare bum. He was hospitalized with injuries and fined 25,000 Rupees, or $285. Basavaraj was also ordered to make a video admitting his wrongdoing. “This incident is a strong reminder to follow the rules of the wildlife reserves and to let trained authorities, not people on foot, handle situations like this,” Osorio said to the Daily Mail. The local forest department told the Daily Mail “such reckless stunts not only endanger human lives but also provoke unpredictable and dangerous animal behavior.”

Read it at Daily Mail

BARRIER BOOSTER
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 08.13.25 7:58PM EDT 
Perricone MD Cold Plasma
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Perricone MD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.

This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses Perricone MD’s proprietary MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex
See At Perricone MD$135

Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.

While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.

3
Stephen Miller Clowned After Wife’s Admission on His Diet
DIP DISASTER
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 2:30PM EDT 
Stephen Miller
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The internet is losing it after Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife shared that her husband is “only a mayonnaise guy.” The MAGA politician, who has championed the Trump administration’s brutal immigration crackdown, reportedly loves mayonnaise so much it’s the “only thing my husband eats,” his wife Katie told JD Vance on her podcast after she asked the vice president about his favorite condiment (barbeque sauce). “Weird Stephen,” as Donald Trump has reportedly dubbed him, is now being roasted on social media for his choice of condiment. Even Vance dunked on the condiment. “Mayonnaise is like, in low doses it’s good, but it’s kind of—like, I had a buddy who used to eat french fries with mayonnaise. I thought that was disgusting,” he told the host. Katie also didn’t seem enthused about her husband’s diet after telling Vance it’s the only thing Miller eats “period.” “Yeah, it’s—whatever,” she said, cutting herself off.

Read it at The New Republic

4
Sydney Sweeney Ad Turning Young People Off Jeans, Poll Finds
NO, THANKS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 1:31PM EDT 
Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle
Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle. American Eagle

American Eagle’s viral Sydney Sweeney jeans ad is alienating the very shoppers it aimed to win over. A Generation Lab poll of 1,289 college and graduate students conducted Aug. 7–11 found deep partisan and gender divides over the campaign, which has sparked debates on beauty standards, “wokeness,” and race. Sixty-four percent of Democrats called the ad “out of touch,” compared with 39 percent of Republicans, while 38 percent of Republicans found it “authentic” versus just 10 percent of Democrats. The backlash could hurt sales: 42 percent of Democrats said the ad made them less likely to buy American Eagle jeans, along with 16 percent of Republicans and 28 percent of Independents. Women—the ad’s presumed target—were more critical than men. Thirty-nine percent said they’re less likely to shop at the retailer, compared to 21 percent of men. Nearly two-thirds of women (63 percent) said the ad was out of touch, versus 44 percent of men. A smaller share saw something more alarming. Ten percent of respondents—including 10 percent of women and 8 percent of men—said the jeans/genes pun promoted eugenics, the discredited theory of genetic superiority. That view was shared by 13 percent of Democrats, 5 percent of Republicans, and 8 percent of Independents.

Read it at Axios

5
Billy Joel Closes His Motorcycle Shop After Brain Condition Diagnosis
MOVIN' OUT
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 2:56PM EDT 
Billy Joel in his motorcycle shop.
Newsday LLC via Getty Images

After nearly 15 years of operation, 20th Century Cycles, Billy Joel’s popular Long Island motorcycle shop, is closing. It comes as the singer is relocating to Florida after being diagnosed with a rare, but treatable, brain condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). The local gem showcased the singer’s extensive collection of rare and expensive motorcycles, which he had “purchased, built, customized, modified, [and] traded” across the decades, as Joel shared in a video about the shop, adding that he wanted to preserve a “lost aesthetic.” It soon became a local tourist attraction and brought business to the town, which was part of Joel’s hope for Oyster Bay, just a 15-minute drive from his hometown of Hicksville. Locals shared their disappointment with CBS. “This is one of the prime things to do in Oyster Bay, is [sic] to see the motorcycles,” resident Stephen Sprachman told the outlet. In 2023, part of the road on which the shop is located was renamed to “Billy Joel Way,” and Billy Joel Way it will remain even after the star moves. “While we may be losing this motorcycle museum, we’re not losing our love,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino told CBS.

Read it at CBS News

6
Mutated ‘Frankenbunnies’ Spotted With Tentacles Sprouting From Their Faces
DAY OF THE JACKALOPE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 12:47PM EDT 
Shope papilloma virus
Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, Eastern Cottontail rabbit, Sylvilagus floridanus, Rabbit with the papilloma virus (CRPV), or Shope papilloma virus, which is a type I virus under the Baltimore scheme, possessing a non segmented dsDNA genome. It infects rabbits, causing keratinous carcinomas, typically on or near the animals head.

A disturbing virus that causes wild cottontail rabbits in Colorado to sprout black, tentacle-like growths on their faces has sparked shock and alarm among locals. The infected rabbits, dubbed “Frankenbunnies,” have been spotted multiple times across Fort Collins in recent weeks, sparking comparisons to the fungal monsters seen in the hit HBO zombie series The Last of Us. One person described the creature as having a “scabbiesh-looking growth over their face,” while resident Susan Mansfield said she saw a rabbit with what looked like “black quills or black toothpicks sticking out all around his or her mouth,” telling KUSA, “I thought he would die off during the winter, but he didn’t. He came back a second year, and it grew.” Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed the condition is caused by the cottontail rabbit papilloma virus, also known as Shope papilloma virus. While the virus poses no threat to humans or pets, officials warn against approaching or touching the rabbits and have advised household pets to stay away from the creatures. Transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks, the virus causes red lesions that later swell into black, keratinized tumors. In rare cases, these growths can develop into squamous cell carcinoma, a severe form of skin cancer. Though most infected rabbits survive, the tumors can hinder their ability to eat, leading to starvation.

Read it at New York Post

7
Iconic Group’s Singer Found Days After Going Missing
‘TRYING TO STAY HOPEFUL’
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 08.13.25 2:37PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 10:53AM EDT 
Sandra Hall was last seen boarding an uptown 2 train in Brooklyn on Friday.
Hall Family/CBS News

The 80-year-old former singer for The Platters was found on Wednesday after vanishing in Brooklyn on Friday. Sandra Hall, who performed with the legendary vocal group in the 1960s, was last seen around 4 p.m. near Atlantic Terminal after visiting the mall with her caretaker. Her family confirmed she was found in New York Presbyterian Hospital and is doing well. She was found after the family received a tip that she may be in the Bronx. “It checks out because she hopped on the 2 train going Uptown,” her daughter, Star DaSilva, wrote on Facebook. After finding her mother, DaSilva updated her post, stating “she was picked up the very same night she left by police officers and taken to a hospital.” Hall, who has dementia, became separated at the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center subway station. According to her daughter, Kahtia DaSilva, Hall slipped through a turnstile and boarded an uptown 2 train before her caretaker could react. “She just hopped on, and by the time my niece… was able to get her bearings, the train had already gone,” DaSilva said.

Read it at CBS News

8
U.K. Proposes Radical Solution for Drought: Deleting Old Emails
FL00DED WITH SPAM
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 2:07PM EDT 
Sir Keir.
Gareth Fuller - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The United Kingdom is facing one of its worst droughts in decades, so it is reaching for a high-tech way for citizens to save water: deleting their old emails. In a press release posted on Tuesday after the National Drought Group met to discuss solutions, the U.K. government wrote that citizens should “delete old emails and pictures as data centers require vast amounts of water to cool their systems.” One estimate says that a large data center can “drink” up to five million gallons of water per day, equivalent to the total water use of a 50,000-person town. Thus, Brits are being asked to slim down their inboxes as shipping, farming, and fishing are all being adversely affected by low water levels in major rivers. Frighteningly, the water-usage problem is likely to become even more acute as data centers spring up to power AI chatbots: in the U.S., AI queries already consume more than one and a half Olympic-sized swimming pools of water every day. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to make the country a “world leader” in artificial intelligence.

Read it at 404 Media

Creatine Vitamin Shoppe
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Vacation Business Boss Blames Trump’s Rules for Massive Drop in Trips to U.S.
TOURISM BLUES
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 08.13.25 12:12PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 11:53AM EDT 
President Donald Trump holds a hat as he walks to speak to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on April 29, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies are being blamed for putting Europeans off from vacationing in the U.S.. Sebastian Ebel, chief executive of Tui, Europe’s largest travel operator, said there has been a “significant decline” in people travelling from the continent to the U.S., and believes he can pin that on the president. Speaking to The Guardian, Ebel said concerns about the “atmosphere” in the country since Trump returned to the White House, and “what you hear from border control” are key factors in why Europeans are shunning the U.S. Instead, they are opting to go to the northern neighbor, Canada, or deciding that countries in Asia or Africa would be better long-haul destinations. The comments from Ebel come even as American citizens are targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. There are also multiple foreign nationals ending up in detention centres while trying to cross the U.S./Canada border. In May, the World Travel and Tourism Council estimated that the U.S. would lose around $12.5 billion from its foreign tourism industry this year due to backlash from Trump and his policies.

Read it at The Guardian

10
Keith McNally’s Mysterious Hollywood Fling ‘X’ Finally Named
THE ‘X’ FILES
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 2:07PM EDT 
Keith McNally in 2005.
Keith McNally in 2005. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The mystery Hollywood star who famed restauranteur Keith McNally had an affair with is none other than award-winning actress Gillian Anderson, according to Page Six. The Balthazar owner reveals in his 2025 memoir I Regret Almost Everything, that he first met the star, who he only refers to as ‘X’ in his book, when she contacted him through a mutual friend after reading a 1998 Vanity Fair story about him. Despite “her starring in a TV show watched by millions,” McNally did not know who she was. After several phone calls, he says ‘X’ visited him in New York and that they attended the Broadway play Art, which narrowed down the timeline to between Feb. 12, 1998 and Aug. 8, 1999. McNally stated that the New York Post published a photo of the pair, however the paper said that he may have been confusing the publication with the Daily News, which indeed did publish a picture of him out on the town with Anderson. McNally was involved in a complicated relationship with Alina Johnson at the time, who he married in 1999, had two children with, but divorced in 2018. He admitted that his fling with Anderson made him miss Johnson. “I called [X] and told her point-blank that though I liked her a lot, I wanted our relationship to be simply platonic. Without missing a beat, she screamed ‘F--k off!’ and hung up the phone,” McNally wrote. His attempt to mask Anderson’s identity by simply referring to her as ‘X’ appears to be a feeble attempt given that she is perhaps best known for starring in the hit show, The X Files, for which she won an Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. The Daily Beast has reached out to McNally and Anderson for comment.

Read it at Page Six

