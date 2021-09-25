Read it at The Press-Enterprise
Cops searching a home in California’s Riverside County this week made a stunning discovery: 21 kilograms of carfentanil, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. It was the county’s largest ever haul of carfentanil. Andres Jesus Morales, 30, and Alyssa Christine Ponce, 27, were charged with multiple felonies. Several kilograms of cocaine and heroin were also found in the home, officials alleged. “If mixed in with other drugs, the 21 (kilograms) of carfentanil seized could have been enough to potentially kill more than 50 million people,” the Riverside District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.