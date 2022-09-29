Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband of 27 Years Files for Divorce
‘IRRETRIEVABLY BROKEN’
Perry Greene, the husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), filed for divorce on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast. The petition stated that the Greenes’ 27-year marriage was “irretrievably broken” and indicated that the couple, who wed in college, had been separated for some time. Perry Greene motioned to have the divorce filed under seal, arguing “that the record will contain sensitive personal and financial information, the public disclosure of which would negatively impact the parties’ privacy interests.” In a statement through a spokesperson, Rep. Greene told The Daily Beast, “Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.” Perry Greene said in a statement: “Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”