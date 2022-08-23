Ex-Trump Campaign Co-Chair in Alabama Charged With Sex Abuse
NOT-SO-SUPER HOOPER
Perry Hooper Jr., a former Alabama lawmaker currently sitting on the state Republican Party’s Executive Committee, is facing a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Hooper, 67, was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. Few details were immediately available, but a police spokesperson told AL.com that the case involved an alleged incident that occurred on the night of Aug. 16. Hooper was a longtime state congressman, serving in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1984 to 2003. He also co-chaired former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign efforts in the state. The 67-year-old is the son of a former Alabama chief justice, Perry Hooper Sr., who served from 1995 to 2001. Junior’s bond was set at $15,000 on Tuesday, according to county jail records.