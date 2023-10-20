Perry Johnson Blames the RNC for His Dismal Presidential Campaign
PAGING CONNOR ROY
Perry Johnson, the little-known multi-millionaire businessman, suspended his 2024 presidential campaign Friday after having effectively no impact on the race, barely registering in the polls and twice failing to make the debate stage. The Republican announced his decision on social media, blaming his failed bid on “corruption” within the Republican National Committee. “I must admit, the corruption among leaders at the RNC during this process was appalling,” he wrote online, taking aim at RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. “The people should decide the next president of the United States, not the head of the RNC and her cronies.” Johnson is still expected to appear on the New Hampshire ballot despite having suspended his campaign, he said, and will keep a small team on staff “in the event the dynamics of the race change.”