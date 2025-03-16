Republican senators in Minnesota have filed a bill seeking to classify the so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness. SF2589 states that “‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ means the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump.” It says symptoms may include “Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald Trump’s behavior.” The syndrome, the bill continues, manifests through “verbal expressions of intense hostility” toward Trump and “overt acts of aggression and violence” against anyone or anything expressing support for Trump. The measure is scheduled to be read before the Minnesota Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday. It wants to redefine the term “mental illness” to refer to TDS or any other actual disorders recognized by the American Psychiatric Association and Zero to Three, a nonprofit for the development of babies and toddlers. Even the White House has used accusations of TDS against Trump critics before. Last month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said TDS was “causing Democrats & the media to oppose President Trump’s commonsense efforts to cut billions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse from our federal government.”
