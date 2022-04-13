Man Sought in Subway Attack Says He Was Mental Health Patient in Video

The man sought by the NYPD in Tuesday’s subway shooting recorded a video message to Mayor Eric Adams in which he said that he had been through the city’s mental health system and experienced a kind of emotional violence that would make someone “go and get a gun and shoot motherfuckers.”

Frank James, 62, who was described by police as a person of interest in the attack in Brooklyn, recorded and uploaded dozens of lengthy diatribes on race, politics, and gun violence to a YouTube channel with more than 300 subscribers.

In a press conference on Tuesday evening that identified James in the investigation, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that a number of “concerning posts” had been found online in connection to the investigation, though she declined to directly confirm that they had been made by James. The posts addressed topics such as homelessness, New York, and Adams, Sewell said.

In one rambling 44-minute video viewed by The Daily Beast, James addressed Adams directly, warning him that his “blueprint for ending gun violence” was “doomed to fail.”

“Because I see some serious flaws in his plan,” he says. “I don't know about some of it. I know part of it is definitely flawed and it's doomed to failure.”

James zeroes in on a specific portion of Adams’ plan.

“The other thing he talked about, of course, was the issue of mental health,” James says in the video. “I’m also an expert on that, because—not only am I an expert, but I’m also a fucking patient. A mental health patient as well.” In a separate video, recording himself as he drives what appears to be a large van or truck, James claimed he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I have been in crisis, as a patient. I have a diagnosis that goes back to 1980, and I have been in crisis. I have acted out, so to speak, to the point where I had to be locked up because I was using illegal narcotics, I’ll just say.” James added that he hadn’t “had an episode since that time.”

James said he had spent time in the city’s mental health day treatment centers.

“What’s going on in these places is violence, not physical violence, but the same kind of violence that’s similar to what a child may experience in grade school.” James went on to describe a situation in which “people keep talking and picking, picking, picking to the point where they go and get a gun and shoot motherfuckers. That kind of violence.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.