Person Shot by Border Patrol Flown to Hospital in Critical Condition

A person has been flown by helicopter to an Arizona trauma center after being shot by a Border Patrol agent in the state’s south, local authorities say.

Details about the shooting and the circumstances preceding it are limited, but the Pima County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that federal officers shot someone near the U.S.-Mexico border in a sparsely populated area.

Deputies say they are jointly investigating the shooting along with the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The person who was shot was flown from Arivaca, a community of less than 500, to a hospital in Tucson, Arizona, reports the Green Valley News. Arivaca is about 60 miles south of Tucson and is largely surrounded by miles of barren Sonoran Desert.

The Santa Rita Fire District said it was dispatched to the scene around 7:40 a.m. A local NBC News affiliate in Southern Arizona reported that the person shot was in custody when first responders arrived at the scene.

A sign southeast of Arivaca, Arizona. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Neither CBP nor the Department of Homeland Security has released information about the incident. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Beast.

The shooting comes mere days after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Veterans Affairs nurse, on a Minneapolis street after disarming him of his legally carried handgun.

Pretti’s killing has been highly scrutinized by both critics of the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers, like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

Even President Donald Trump has shied away from defending the actions of the still-anonymous officer who pulled the trigger.