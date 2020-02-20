Personal Data of 10.6M MGM Hotel Guests Leaked to Popular Hacking Forum
The personal data of more than 10.6 million guests who stayed at MGM Resorts hotels, including celebrities, tech CEOs, and government officials from around the globe, was reportedly leaked to a highly popular hacking forum this week. A spokesperson for MGM Resorts confirmed that the breach happened last year but the data was first shared online this week. “Last summer, we discovered unauthorized access to a cloud server that contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM Resorts,” the company told ZDNet. “We are confident that no financial, payment card or password data was involved in this matter.” The leaked files include the full names, home addresses, phone numbers, emails, and dates of birth of 10,683,188 former hotel guests, according to ZDNet.