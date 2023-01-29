CHEAT SHEET
Bus Plunges Off Cliff in Peru, Killing at Least 25
At least 25 people have died after a bus in Peru plunged off a cliff Saturday morning, according to police. The tragic accident took place in the El Alto district in northern Peru, local media reported, and the bus appeared to have been up-to-date in safety inspections. The bus was reportedly carrying 60 passengers and was part of a trip from Lima to Tumbes by the Qorianka Tours company. Peru is no stranger to deadly plunges with its precarious roads. In 2021, 29 people died after a bus fell off a highway in the Andes Mountains. More than 2,600 people died in cliff-related crashes nationwide in 2006, according to CBS News.