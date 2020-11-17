CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Peru Has Its Third President—in a Week
THE CHARM?
Read it at AP
Peru’s corruption-ridden congress has chosen the country’s third president in a week, but it’s not clear if that will quell deadly protests. Francisco Sagasti, a centrist, was selected to replace Manuel Merino—whose swearing-in sparked widespread outrage. Merino was installed after the congress ousted Martin Vizcarra, who was trying to crack down on graft and who is challenging his removal in the courts. Sagasti’s Purple Party had opposed the toppling of Vizcarra, which made him something of a consensus candidate.