CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Peru Has Its Third President—in a Week

    THE CHARM?

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Beto Baron/Getty

    Peru’s corruption-ridden congress has chosen the country’s third president in a week, but it’s not clear if that will quell deadly protests. Francisco Sagasti, a centrist, was selected to replace Manuel Merino—whose swearing-in sparked widespread outrage. Merino was installed after the congress ousted Martin Vizcarra, who was trying to crack down on graft and who is challenging his removal in the courts. Sagasti’s Purple Party had opposed the toppling of Vizcarra, which made him something of a consensus candidate.

    Read it at AP