Peru’s Prime Minister Says You Gotta Hand it to Hitler and Mussolini
HEIL NO
Read it at Washington Post
Peruvian Prime Minister Aníbal Torres drew scorn for celebrating two of the most diabolical leaders in history. In an address to his cabinet about growing protests over fuel prices in his nation, Torres praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and Fascist leader Benito Mussolini for their leadership styles. “I’ll give you an example,” Torres said. “Italy, Germany were just like us, but on one occasion, Adolf Hitler visits northern Italy and Mussolini shows him a highway built from Milan to Brescia. Hitler saw that, he went to his country and filled it with highways, with airports. He made Germany the leading economic power in the world.”