White House Adviser Admits to ‘Trolling’ in Trump Truth Social Post
A White House deputy communications director has commented on a Truth Social post by Donald Trump which takes a pot shot at former President Joe Biden. On Sunday, Trump posted an image of three frames side-by-side, with the president’s official portrait in two of them dating to his presidential terms i.e. 2017-2021 and 2025-Present. The middle section, dated 2021-2025, features an image depicting an “autopen” of former President Joe Biden’s signature. The post was a commentary on a recent report released from the right-wing think tank Oversight Project, which alleged Biden used an “autopen signature” across almost “every document we could find.” Trump’s post has since been pinned to his Truth social page. “It’s called, we do a little trolling,” wrote the president’s deputy assistant Kaelan Dorr on X, accompanied by a screen grab of the post. Dorr is the same deputy communications director who posted a photo of the McDonald’s feast staff devoured before Trump’s big speech to a joint session of Congress.
