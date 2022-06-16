Peruvian President’s Online Corruption Hearing Gatecrashed by Dancing Brazilian Stripper

Read it at Reuters
An online public hearing for a corruption investigation into the Peruvian president was interrupted by a scantily clad male Brazilian stripper on Wednesday. Prosecutor Samuel Rojas was speaking about why president Pedro Castillo should be investigated when footage of exotic dancer Ricardo Milos took over the broadcast, which was going out live on the judiciary branch’s TV channel. “They are showing very suggestive images,” Rojas said as images of Milos wearing a stars and stripes thong filled the screen. The stripper clip came into the meeting via the user account of a member of Castillo’s defense team who later denied responsibility for the incident, telling Reuters he’d been the victim of “computer crime.”