In Case of an Emergency or Evacuation, These Essentials Will Keep Pets Safe

The Scouted team has covered disaster preparedness for humans, as a few essential items kept on hand can make a huge difference in case of a natural disaster or emergency that requires sheltering in place or evacuation. But one thing to help you sleep a little easier at night when it comes to being prepared for the unexpected might not be as obvious: what to do in an emergency event with your pet(s). Planning in advance is critical, as many people see their fluffy friends as extensions of their family (including me). I’m fortunate enough to live somewhere without severe weather, but fires and other disasters can happen anyplace, and it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

After conducting ample research, it turns out that emergency prep for pets is not so different than emergency prep planning for people. While geared towards cats and dogs, these items work for rabbits or other pets, but we always recommend checking in with your veterinarian if you have specific questions. Besides a photo of you two together (for identification), ID tags, food, and medication stored in airtight containers, here are some things that you will want to have for your furry family members in case of an emergency. Building an emergency kit is essential; for a full checklist of how to prepare ahead, read the government guidelines at Ready.gov.

Pet Evac Pak Ultimate Pak Pet Emergency Kit & Carrier $87-$110 I was surprised to find pre-packed pet go-bags (silly me!) but here they are for both cats and dogs, in different sizes. These are perfect if you live somewhere with a higher chance of evacuation or want to cover all bases. Pet carrier, water, first aid, food, leash, even a light–everything needed, already packaged together with a five-year shelf life. Buy At Chewy $ 87 Free Shipping

Gamma2 Travel-tainer Complete Dog & Cat Feeding System If you prefer to grab items individually, just remember to store them together in case you ever need to leave in a hurry. Assuming you have an emergency water supply, an accompanying travel water dispenser for your pet is great to have; I bring one with us to the beach or hiking, though a collapsible bowl also works. They come in various sizes and can be used for food too. Grab this one with two bowls and stores kibble for under $8 right now. Perfect for road trips too. Buy At Chewy $ Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

First Dog & Cat First Aid Kit A universal pet first-aid kit with antibacterial packets, vet tape, hydrogen peroxide spray, and more, with a clip to attach to a leash or carrier. Buy At Chewy $ 25

Thick Plant-Based Grooming Wipes Grooming wipes, especially earth-friendly compostable ones. I use these all the time for my pup anyway–so useful when he comes indoors after getting into something. Buy At Chewy $

Zesty Paws Calming Bites These calming Supplements for dogs or cats are made with chamomile and other natural relaxing ingredients (but taste like their normal treats). They are another good item to have on hand for vet visits and other potentially stressful situations. Buy At Chewy $ 30 Free Shipping Buy At Amazon $ 31 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Airline Approved Travel Bag with storage On sale now This highly-rated dog or cat carrier comes with a first aid kit, collapsible bowls, and lots of storage compartments, making it travel and emergency friendly. “I can get 20 days of food, treats, favorite toys, lead, spare leash, poop bags, medication, emergency medication, chews, balls, water bowls, blanket all in this cute easy to carry bag! LOVE IT” one reviewer said. Sounds perfect for any pet owner. Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

