Scouted Dupes Items in a $500 Emergency Bag So Not Only Pretentious People Survive the Apocalypse

Welp, it was bound to happen. In this surprisingly dystopian landscape, one can now prepare for the absolute worst in lavish style. Whether a natural disaster or, say, nuclear or zombie apocalypse, rest easy knowing your complexion will be flawless. The latest luxury flex is a pricey emergency prep kit sold on Pottery Barn.

It includes posh Malin Goetz skincare, Marvis toothpaste, a stainless steel flask, and more. While running for your life, the bag casually slung across your shoulders will be a stylish canvas and leather design. Imagine, as your neighbors evacuate, they’ll scream, “where did you get that bag?” While not everyone has $500 for an emergency kit (which hopefully shall never be necessary to use), here are similar items to build a custom kit, at a practical price point. It’s good to be prepared, with supplies at home or a go-bag–just in case! Purchase either a ready-to-go bag or pick up emergency items individually to suit your needs.

Sustain Supply Survival Backpack Buy at Amazon $ 205 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The bag has to be durable and easy to wear while doing battle with zombies (though a wild card, my preferred doomsday scenario). Consider one you’d use anyway, like from Marmot or Yeti, which would also be great for travel and hiking. It’s water and abrasion-resistant, and you can store it at home with your pre-packed supplies at all times, to double as your go-bag. Supply-filled go-bags range from $40 to $200.

Long Hauler Travel Duffel Bag (with backpack straps) Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Though emergency water packets are essential, also consider a Life Straw, a personal water filter that removes 99.9% of bacteria, parasites, and microplastics. A flask is equally vital, just make sure to fill it with something end-of-times worthy.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Emergency Preparedness Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

This two-person, heatflex mylar Don’t Die Tent is indispensable and folds down to just five inches. The accompanying thermal waterproof poncho and sleeping bag can be literal life savers, that help prevent hypothermia. Keeping a few ponchos in your car for long road trips and camping is a safe bet too.

Emergency Waterproof Thermal Rain Poncho (4-pack) Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Marvis toothpaste is the best, but you may want to stash practical toothbrushes. Keep body wipes, medications, a notebook, and batteries on hand, and other essentials for every preparedness kit:

