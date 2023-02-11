CHEAT SHEET
Pet Emu Flees Home and Runs Wild Through Suburban Massachusetts
A large flightless bird named “Mallory” made a daring escape from its home this week, leading its owner on a wild goose chase through suburban Massachusetts. The emu, which is native to Australia, passed through multiple cities on its adventure, escaping from the home of Lee Flaherty in East Bridgewater and ending up in neighboring Brockton. The bird was only captured after Flaherty teamed up with a police officer and another bystander to pin it down in a parking lot. Flaherty believes Mallory hopped his 6-foot-tall fence after being spooked by the appearance of a wild animal. Emus are the second-largest birds in the world, and can reach over 6 feet in height and jump up to 7 feet straight into the air on their powerful legs.